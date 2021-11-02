Manchi Rojulu Vachayi is lightening up this Diwali with smiles

Manchi Rojulu Vachayi is all set to premiere in USA in about 150 locations. Produced by UV Concepts and SKN with Santosh Shoban, Mehren and loads of comedians, Manchi Rojulu Vachayai is sure to lighten this Diwali with smiles and laughs. Directed by Maruthi, who has delivered several block busters including Bhale Bhale Mogadivoy and Mahanubhavudu, Manchi Rojulu Vachayi is going to take you on a joy ride with situational comedy in natural boy/girl next door setting.

Trailers and introduction of characters has created a huge buzz soaring expectations to sky like a Diwali rocket.

Great India Films has planned the release in record number of locations in USA while makers are confidently premiering the shows one day ahead in key Metro areas in Telugu states.

Enjoy the film on big screen with family and friends and spread the smiles. Great India Films wishes everyone a happy, fun and safe Diwali

Click the link below for latest schedules and Trailers.

http://greatindiafilmsusa.com/