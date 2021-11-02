Nandamuri Balakrishna undergoes shoulder surgery

Tollywood actor Nandamuri Balakrishna was rushed to CARE Hospitals in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills after he complained of a pain in his right shoulder. The veteran actor underwent a shoulder surgery by a team of experts today and it was successful. Nandamuri Balakrishna will be discharged in the next couple of days and he will take rest till he recovers completely.

The actor is done with the shoot of Akhanda and the film is aiming at December 2nd release. The actor will commence the shoot of Gopichand Malineni’s film next year and will take a short break. He also commenced the shoot of his first television show Unstoppable for Aha. The show starts airing on November 4th.