Manchu Manoj completes 18 yrs in Tollywood; promises ‘stronger, sharper’ return

Actor Manchu Manoj, who has completed 18 years in the Telugu film industry, has said that he feels humbled by all the love and wishes he has received and promised to come back “stronger and sharper”.

Taking to Instagram to pen a long emotional post on the occasion of completing 18 years, the actor said: “Thank you, I feel humbled today for all your love and wishes. Today marks 18 years of my journey in the Telugu film industry. This journey has been one that is very special to me not only in my growth as an actor but as a person.”

“I can’t thank you enough, my amazing audiences, producers, directors, technicians, co-stars and media. I am here today because of all the love and trust you guys have showered on me.”

“A special shout-out to my first movie producers N. V. Prasad Garu and Ashok garu. Your faith in me helped propel my growth in this industry. ‘Donga Dongadi’ is another stepping stone film so special to me. Subramaniyam garu and Ajay Vincent love you brothers!”

“I know it’s been a while that I’ve been away from cinema but this was a much needed break and this entire time you’ve kept me close to your hearts no matter what.

“My fans, who, despite my absence continued the good work, my family, mom, dad, brother and especially sister, who have been my backbone throughout my healing process, no words can express how grateful I am to you for standing by my side.”

“All this love showered on me only makes me stronger and more resilient. I promise today that I am going to come back stronger and sharper with all your blessings. Feeling humbled and loved more than ever today. Thank you all. Yours Manoj Manchu”