Allu Arjun heaps praises on Bimbisara Team

Nandamuri Kalyanram makes a perfect comeback with Bimbisara and the film is on a box-office rampage. Kalyanram’s presence and performance are widely appreciated from all the corners. Debutant Vassishta directed the film and NTR Arts bankrolled this periodic fantasy actioner. Stylish Star Allu Arjun appreciates the entire team after he watched the film. He took his twitter handle to laud the team of Bimbisara for their commendable work.

“Big congratulations to #Bimbisara team. Very interesting and engaging fantasy film. Impactful presence by @NANDAMURIKALYAN garu. My respect for him for always bringing in new talent into the industry & attempting new kind of films. I appreciate the debut dir @DirVassishta for handling it well. Commendations to all the technicians & artists. @mmkeeravaani garu @CatherineTresa1 @iamsamyuktha @NTRArtsOfficial. Bimbisara: An entertainment for all age groups” wrote Allu Arjun about Bimbisara.