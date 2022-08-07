One more crucial meeting of the Producers Guild

The Active Producers Guild met recently and formed four different committees to resolve their issues before the shoots will resume. One more crucial meeting is planned and it will take place today in AP Film Chamber. The active members of the Film Chamber, Producers from the Guild and several distributors will meet today. The discussion would be over the OTT release cap and the VPF prices. The distributors too are in plans to discuss about the challenges faced by them in the recent months after the pandemic.

Some of the crucial decisions taken by the committees too will be discussed in today’s meeting. All the officials, producers and distributors will meet in Filmnagar today. The discussion about ending the strike too will be discussed in the meeting. The shoots of all the Telugu films are kept on hold from August 1st.