A Lucky Escape for Nani

Natural Star Nani is busy with Dasara, a rustic romantic drama that is directed by debutant Srikanth Odela. Nani’s de-glam look went viral and the shoot happened in a special village set that is constructed in Hyderabad. Nani who recently shot for an action episode in Godavarikhani had a lucky escape. He was shooting under a truck carrying coal. In a minor mishap, the truck dumped the coal on Nani. The actor had a lucky escape and came out without any injuries. The shoot got delayed and it resumed soon after Nani was ready.

Nani also gained 7 kgs of weight for his role in the film. He is making early to the shoot to get the right look. Dasara is the costliest film made in Nani’s career and the makers already sealed all the non-theatrical deals. Keerthy Suresh is the leading lady and Sudhakar Cherukuri is the producer. Dasara is expected to have its theatrical release during the first quarter of 2023.