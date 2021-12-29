Manchu Manoj tested positive for Coronavirus

Tollywood’s young actor Manchu Manoj is tested positive for coronavirus and the actor himself took his official social media page to reveal the news. The actor posted “Tested positive for #Covid. I request everyone who met me in the last week to get tested immediately and take necessary precautions. Don’t worry about me. I’m totally fine with all your love and blessings. Thanking all the doctors and nurses for the care”. Manoj has been on a break from the past two years and he is yet to start the shoot of his next film which is a pan-Indian attempt. Manoj himself will produce this prestigious film.

