Manchu Vishnu’s sensational comments on a Tollywood Star

Manchu Vishnu has been in news in the recent months due to various reasons. He is the President of MAA and he is done with the shoot of Ginna which will release in October. During his media interaction, Vishnu made sensational revelations against a star Tollywood actor. He said that a star actor is running a software firm near Jubilee Hills Checkpost with 21 employees who are completely engaged to target his family and harass him. Manchu Vishnu filed a complaint with the Hyderabad Cyberpolice along with the IP addresses and all the necessary proofs.

He said that he shared the office IP address and the IP address of the star actor who resides in Jubilee Hills. Vishnu did not reveal the name of the star actor. He said that he approached the cybercrime cops after he received all the relevant information with proof. He said that he would reveal further details very soon. Manchu Vishnu was trolled due to his recent press meets during the MAA Elections. He gained many rivals after he won as the President in MAA Elections.