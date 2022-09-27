YLP not to withdraw his resignation

Former MP, Dr Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, popularly known as YLP, asserted that he had not changed his mind on resignation to the official language committee. Dr Lakshmi Prasad had sent his resignation to the chief minister’s office and the cultural secretary last week, in protest against the change of name of the University of Health Sciences.

He said he had a long association with late Dr N T Rama Rao and dropping his name for the health university caused him pain. He said that the media was spreading lies and false news about his resignation.

Dr Lakshmi Prasad said that late Dr Rajasekhar Reddy had named the Telugu Ganga project after NTR, while Jagan Mohan Reddy named a new district with Vijayawada as headquarters after NTR.

He questioned Chandrababu Naidu for not giving the name of NTR for any institution. He wondered why Chandrababu Naidu did not name Vijayawada airport after NTR. He also alleged that Chandrababu Naidu mounted pressure on the Central government not to confer Bharat Rathna on NTR in the past.

He said Jagan Mohan Reddy had honoured him with the chairman post and thanked the chief minister for the love and affection showered on him. However, he said he would not go back on his resignation.

He further said that he had already written to the Andhra University to restore his pension as he had resigned to the post. “I have asked the university to stop paying me the pension, when I took over the official language committee as chairman. Now that I have resigned, I have asked the university to restore the pension,” YLP said.

He also said that his love for the language promotion would continue and he would continue to work for the Telugu language promotion among the Telugu people.