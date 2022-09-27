Centre meet ends without taking decision on AP, TS issues

The Central government meeting with the chief secretaries of the two Telugu States ended without taking any decision on the pending issues. The meeting was convened by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla in Delhi on Tuesday. Chief Secretaries of the two states, Somesh Kumar of Telangana and Dr Sameer Sharma of Andhra Pradesh were present in the meeting.

Senior officials of railways, rural development and other departments of the central government also attended the meeting.

Andhra Pradesh had raised the issue of division of the institutions listed in the Scheduled IX and X of the AP Reorganisation Act 2014. It also wanted the Central government to intervene and distribute the assets of these institutions including the cash deposits in the bank accounts.

Andhra Pradesh also raised the issues of funds for the seven backward districts, which was part of the AP Reorganisation Act and funds for the capital city development. Andhra Pradesh, according to the reports, had asked for Rs 29,000 crore for the capital city development.

However, the Union Home Secretary had reportedly told the AP chief secretary that the Centre had given Rs 1000 crore to the state and wanted the government to submit expenditure details.

The Centre was also silent on distribution of assets and other resources on 58:42 ratios between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana States.

Out of 90 institutions listed in the Schedule IX, the two states have agreed for division of 53 institutions that were accepted by the two states. While Andhra Pradesh had raised objections on 15 institutions, Telangana raised objections on division of 22 institutions.

The Union Home Secretary told the officials that the government was taking legal opinion on these issues and would come up with a decision once the opinion is available.