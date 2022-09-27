Najabhaja from God Father: Powerfully Packed

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming movie God Father is struggling for buzz and the film is announced for October 5th release. After the first single Thaar Maar Thakkar Maar ended up as a chartbuster, the makers unveiled the second lyrical song ‘Najabhaja’. The song is powerfully packed that narrates the characterization of Megastar. Najabhaja offers goosebumps for fans and it is a song loaded with action. Megastar smashes a bunch of goons in the song and he looks stylish.

Thaman composes a completely different sound and tune for Najabhaja which is loud and the vocals of Prudhvi Chandra makes the difference. God Father is directed by Mohan Raja and the film has Chiranjeevi, Salman Khan, Nayanthara, Samuthirakani and Satyadev in the lead roles. Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films are the producers. Top technicians like Nirav Shah and Thaman worked for this official remake of Lucifer.