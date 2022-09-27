TDP politburo member, Varla Ramaiah, on Tuesday asked what secret force is frequently blocking the murder case investigation of YS Vivekananda Reddy, who was the paternal uncle of the Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Varla Ramaiah said that it is a known fact that the alleged murder of Vivekananda Reddy has become sensational across the State and asked who is the anonymous person who is blocking the investigation of the case. Who is the accused in the case, spending crores of rupees and engaging the services of advocates paying Rs 50 lakh per appearance to argue the case before the Supreme Court, Ramaiah asked.

Who appointed a famous advocate like Abhishek Manu Singvi to argue the case and even threaten the senior officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), he asked. The local court and the High Court rejected the bail petition of Devireddy Sivasankar Reddy, an accused in the case, and he is not rich enough to engage the services of Abhishek Manu Singhvi by paying Rs 50 lakh per appearance to argue before the Supreme Court, Ramaiah pointed out. The people of the State should know the secret hand behind the payment of such a huge amount to the advocate, he observed.

The apex court has commented that Sivasankar Reddy can influence the witnesses, the TDP politburo member said and demanded that the persons involved in Viveka murder case be made public by accelerating the investigation. He mentioned that none other than Sunitha, the cousin of Jagan Mohan Reddy, approached the Kadapa District Superintendent of Police seeking protection and this clearly indicates that there is no security for women in the State.

The TDP politburo member wanted to know the reasons as to why the CBI could not further investigate the cases in the State. Supreme Court senior advocate Abhisek Manu Singhvi, who was scheduled to place his arguments before the Green Tribunal on Polavaram project, is busy arguing the bail petition of Sivasankar Reddy, he maintained.

This reflects the frame of mind of Jagan who is least bothered about the Polavaram project and the future of the five crore people of Andhra Pradesh but is worried about the bail petition of Sivasankar Reddy, Ramaiah stated. He appealed to the people of the State to at least realise now that leaders like Jagan Reddy should not be voted to power again and demanded that the State Government make public which is the secret force behind the whole episode.