Mandamus petition filed in Telangana HC over KCR’s health

Doubts are being raised over the health condition of Chief Minister K Chandrasekahar after several employees of Pragathi Bhavan, the official residence of KCR, were tested positive for coronavirus.

On Wednesday, a Mandamus petition was filed in the Telangana High Court expressing concern over the health of the Chief Minister. The petitioner, Naveen alias Mass Mallanna, sought to know through the court the health condition of the CM.

In his petition, Naveen stated that more than 30 employees of Pragathi Bhavan, including security personnel and outsourcing staff, contracted the virus over the last two weeks. Further, the petitioner cited that social media was abuzz with the news that the Chief Minister had moved to his Gajwel farm house along with his family members after Covid-19 entered his official residence ‘Pragathi Bhavan’. The petitioner also pointed out that the Chief Minister had failed to discharge his duties ever since he had left Pragathi Bhavan. Further, he contended that officials of various departments too are shying away from their duties taking advantage of the Chief Minister’s absence.

The petitioner stated that the Chief Minister worked relentlessly to contain the spread of the pandemic in Telangana. He was active in holding daily press briefings over the Covid-19 situation in the state. Further, on June 28, the Chief Minister held a high-level review meeting on the PV Centenary celebrations at Pragathi Bhavan. The CM had also announced that Telangana will observe year-long centenary celebrations of former prime minister P V Narasimha Rao.

Calling K Chandrasekhar Rao as the champion of Telangana state cause, the petitioner stated that the Chief Minister’s health is a cause for worry for the people of Telangana. “The people of Telangana are worried over the health of the Chief Minister. It is the right of the people of Telangana to know the health condition of their beloved Chief Minister.

Citing all these factors, the petitioner filed a Mandamus petition. A Mandamus petition is a court order issued by a judge at a petitioner’s request compelling someone to execute a duty that they are legally obligated to complete.

Earlier, Congress leader Revanth Reddy had also raised doubts over the health of the Chief Minister and accused KCR of “hiding” in his farm house at a time the state was going through severe financial and health crisis due to the pandemic.

The coronavirus pandemic has shown no signs of letting up in Telangana which has witnessed an alarming rise in the number of positive cases. The state had been reporting more than 1,500 cases each day. The pandemic has entered all the government offices and several employees were tested positive for Covid-19, forcing the government to shut the government offices.

Even legislators had contracted the virus. Telangana Home minister Mahamood Ali was tested positive for Covid-19 although he was discharged from a private hospital after he recovered. Three MLAs, including Jagan legislator Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy, Nizamabad Rural and Urban MLAs Bajireddy Govardhan and Ganesh Gupta were tested positive for coronavirus

The Mandamus petition assumes significance in this backdrop.