Lokesh humble plea to CM Jagan Reddy on face mask

Everybody knows that CM Jagan Reddy doesn’t care for any advice, both from inside or outside. He has got dozens of advisors drawing astronomical salaries from people’s treasury but none of them is ever seen being consulted by the CM on any issue. Even the Coronavirus dangerous time is being seen as like a normal disease that comes and goes. Now, as infections are still growing, Telugu Desam Party National General Secretary Nara Lokesh has made a humble appeal to the CM not to set a wrong precedent by continuing to appear in public meetings without face mask.

Mr Lokesh took to Twitter, saying that the YCP Government was indulging in a fake SMS Covid testing racket while CM Jagan himself was personally flouting the rules and the Central guidelines. The CM was moving without wearing a mask. Is this the precedent he wants to set for the ruling party leaders? It is well known that already, the YCP leaders acted as Super Spreaders of the virus with their irresponsible rallies and meetings.

The TDP MLC asked whether there was one rule for the CM and another one for the common man. The latest comments of Mr Lokesh assumed significance in the light of allegations that CM Jagan Reddy was continuing his initial complacent mindset towards the virus preventive campaigns regardless of the epidemic threatening to pose bigger dangers.