Andhra CM pays tributes to father YSR, releases mother’s book

Rich tributes were paid to former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy on his 71st birth anniversary on Wednesday.

His son and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, wife Y.S. Vijayalakshmi, daughter Sharmila and other family members paid floral tributes at YSR Ghat at Idupulapaya in Kadapa district.

The Chief Minister on this occasion released a book ‘Naalo…Naatho… YSR’ (Within me…With me, YSR) written by his mother.

Vijayalakshmi, who is the honorary president of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), has penned her thoughts while recalling the life and times of her husband and the turn of events after his death in a helicopter crash on September 2, 2009.

Vijayalakshmi wrote in the preface that she understands what the world knows about the leader, but in this book she has written some facts about the great leader which the outside world doesn’t know.

The book is an account of YSR’s life and his political journey and how he is still alive in the form of the welfare schemes he has introduced and it will be useful and will inspire the future generations, she wrote in the preface.

According to a statement from YSRCP, the book gives an authentic account of how YSR had aptly handled various responsibilities… as a son, as a father, brother, husband, son-in-law, father-in-law, friend, leader… and how he used to mingle with them with ease and understanding.

The great prudence he had shown before taking every step, the lessons he had learnt from the experiences were analysed in the book. After winning the hearts of his family, he spread his grace to win the mandate of the people. The way he used to understand and solve the problems of the family members as head of the family was no different when it comes to understanding and solving the problems of the people.

For YSR the state was an extended family. He wanted progress and happiness at home and in the state as well. It is only because of the benefits people had reaped from his welfare schemes that makes them remember and adore him even today.

The book is sprinkled with anecdotes from the legendary leader’s life from marriage at a young age, the circumstances then, how he earned the name as a poor man’s doctor, entry into politics, his leadership qualities from student days, compassion towards poor, ebbs and flow in political life, education of children, their marriages, worship of God, winning peoples’ heart, the span from being the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president to Chief Minister and the pulls and pressures thereon, his affection towards Jagan, Sharmila and Bharathi.

She also narrated the deluge of complex situations that arose after the demise of YSR and the incidents that took place till Jagan took oath as the chief minister.

Popularly known as YSR, Rajasekhara Reddy was the chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh from 2004 to 2009. He died in a helicopter crash, a few months after leading the Congress party to a second term in power.

YSR’s death plunged the state into political chaos. With the Congress party trying to sideline them, Jagan and Vijayalakshmi quit the party and floated YSRCP to carry forward the ideals of YSR.

YSRCP stormed to power in Andhra Pradesh last year.

Meanwhile, Jagan Mohan Reddy tweeted on Wednesday that YSR is immortal. “He will always live on in the form of Arogyasri, 104, 108 services, fee reimbursement, free electricity to farmers, Jalayagnam and many other schemes,” he wrote.

Recalling that YSR was pro-farmer, Jagan said he was happy that the birth anniversary of the great leader was being celebrated as farmers’ day.