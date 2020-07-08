Atchannaidu gets HC relief, to be shifted to private hospital

In a big reprieve to TDP leader Atchannaidu, the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to shift him to a private hospital.

Hearing a petition on Wednesday, the High Court asked why Atchananidu should not be shifted to a private hospital considering his medical health condition. The government lawyer argued that the superintendent of the Guntur General Hospital should be given the discretion to decide which private hospital should Atchannaidu be shifted. The High Court rejected the government’s arguement and gave Atchananidu the freedom to choose the private hospital of his choice.

It is likely that Atchannaidu could be shifted to Ramesh Hospital in Guntur.

Last week, TDP deputy floor leader in the State Assembly Kinjarapu Atchannaidu was shifted to Vijayawada sub-jail from the Guntur General Hospital. Several petitions were filed against the arrest of the TDP leader. The petitioners argued that the YSRCP government in an act of political vendetta has exerted pressure on the Guntur General Hospital management in shifting Achannaidu from the hospital to Vijayawada sub-jail. The petitioners also contended Atchannaidu was discharged from the hospital even though he did not completely recover from the second surgery he underwent in the Guntur General Hospital. Considering Atchannaidu’s medical condition, the petitioners appealed to the court to direct the government to admit him in a hospital for further treatment.

The ACB court had twice rejected Atchnnaidu’s bail petition. Atchnnaidu had also written to the superintendent of Guntur General Hospital that he be discharged from the hospital only after his complete recovery. Further, Atchnnaidu in his letter to the superintendent noted that certain medical reports were still pending. Atchnnaidu had to undergo colonoscopy and Covid-19 tests. Despite his plea, Atchnnaidu was shifted to Vijayawada sub-jail.

Atchnnaidu was shifted to the Vijayawada sub-jail after the ACB sleuths had completed its interrogation in the Guntur General Hospital. The interrogation had lasted for about 10 hours and 30 minutes spread over the three days, three hours on the first day, five hours the second day and two hours and 30 minutes the third day. Earlier, the ACB court on June 27 had extended the remand of Atchannaidu till July 10. Atchannaidu was arrested on June 12 in an early morning swoop from his residence in Tekkali in Srikakulam district. Around 300 police personnel circled Atchannaidu’s residence, some of them even scaled the compound wall, barged in and arrested. The TDP leader at the time of arrest underwent piles surgery. Despite the surgery, the TDP leader was made to travel more than 500 kms from his home town to Guntur and forced to sit in a car for over 15 hours. Atchannaidu was arrested in the ESI scam that relates to the purchase of drugs, medicines, medical kits and furniture. The Vigilance and Enforcement directorate found irregularities in the procurement of drugs, medicines and medical kits.