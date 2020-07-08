Prabhas20 First Look Date is here

The diehard fans of Prabhas have been making huge noise across the circles of social media as there are no updates about his upcoming project. UV Creations, the production house of his next film was badly trolled several times but the makers felt that they will release the first look of the movie at the right time. The makers finally announced that the first look of Prabhas20 will be out on July 10th at 10 AM. The makers announced that the first look would be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages.

Pooja Hegde is the leading lady in this romantic saga which is rumored to be titled Radhe Shyam. Set in Europe backdrop, a good portion of the film has to be shot. The rest of the film will be canned in special sets that are erected in a private studio. UV Creations and Gopikrishna Movies are the producers of this film which is aimed for summer 2021 release.