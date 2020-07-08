DSP and Sukumar ready for a musical feast

Sukumar and Devi Sri Prasad delivered chartbusters over these years and all the albums in their combo lived up to their expectations. DSP who is running in a lean phase took it as an opportunity to bounce back and is working for Sukumar’s next film Pushpa. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna are the lead actors in this action thriller. The music sittings of the film commenced last month and Devi Sri Prasad is ready with all the five tunes for Pushpa.

Sukumar is thoroughly impressed with the tunes which also has an item number included. Allu Arjun gave a freehand for Sukumar and DSP respecting their combination and their past works. The shoot of Pushpa is expected to commence from September or October as per the news. All the necessary permissions are acquired currently as the film has to be shot mostly in forests. The film marks the pan Indian debut of Allu Arjun and the film has several prominent actors from other Indian languages. To be shot on lavish scales, Pushpa will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers.