Non-interference is BJP’s second betrayal of AP people: CPI

The CPI is taking a strong objection to the confusing stand taken by the BJP national leadership on Amaravati capital issue. CPI State Secretary K Ramakrishna criticised BJP AP Incharge Sunil Deodhar for making irrelevant statements recently. Doedhar has said that the Centre will not interfere in the capital issue and it would be up to the State Government concerned to set up any number of Capitals as it pleases. But, CPI Ramakrishna launched a scathing attack on this. He says the BJP has already betrayed Andhra Pradesh on the issue of granting Special Category Status as per bifurcation act. Once again, the BJP is cheating the people of AP on the issue of Capital City.

The CPI says the non-interference of the Modi Government in AP Capital issue is a second betrayal. As the national government, the Centre has its duty to set right any serious offence being committed by a State government in utter disregard for the Constitution. The BJP latest stand is obviously its double standards with regard to the AP issues.

CPI secretary asked Doedhar to explain whether his party was preparing to mislead AP people on the burning issues. PM Modi himself arrived here and laid the foundation stone for Amaravati. The Centre has also given Rs. 2,500 Cr already for Capital City works. Now, the BJP leaders were changing their tunes to suit their own political needs. The CPI leader says that the BJP’s double standards would do even greater harm to the people of AP than even the bifurcation.