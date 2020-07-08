Tollywood producers looking for collaborations

Bollywood has seen some strange and interesting combinations when it comes to actors and producers too. A bunch of producers along with a corporate giant comes forward to bankroll a big-budget project. This trend is not seen across South Indian circles often. But with the arrival of coronavirus, several Tollywood producers are looking for collaborations. Instead of paying a bomb for the directors, some of the producers are offering a share in the profits so that the financial stress would be reduced.

To keep the risk minimum, several producers are in plans to work together sharing the budgets and the profits. This even brings down the financial pressure. If the project happens at a smooth pace, there would be more collaborations. Suresh Babu already started this trend long ago. Oh Baby is such a project. People Media Factory is working on over a dozen projects and most of them have another producer on board.

Mahesh Babu’s GMB Entertainment is joining hands with Sony Pictures India for Major. Producers like Dil Raju already announced that he is ready to lend financial support if small filmmakers come up with interesting ideas and scripts. Director Krish who also produces films is also in talks for multiple projects in such a manner. Shyam Prasad Reddy, Suresh Babu and Gemini Kiran already formed a team to produce content-driven films. Several corporate giants are in plans to tie up with renowned filmmakers to make their ways into the Telugu market.

Tollywood is finally following Bollywood strategies and some interesting combinations, collaborations are on cards.