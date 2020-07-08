Finally, music sessions under process for Prabhas20

After Prabhas attained the image of a pan Indian actor, his films have been getting Bollywood composers. Multiple award-winning composers worked for Saaho but the music was not up to the mark. His next film Radhe Shyam is a romantic saga and music plays a crucial role in the film. Bollywood music composer Amit Trivedi was roped in for the project but the ace composer walked out of the film due to undisclosed reasons. The makers are yet to lock the tunes for the film. As per the news, Bollywood composer Julius Packiam, a specialist in composing background score is roped in.

Julius Packiam already started working on the tunes and the music sittings are currently on. The film’s director Radha Krishna Kumar is in plans to complete the tunes and the lyrics during this break. Prabhas is personally monitoring the work. The shoot of Radhe Shyam is expected to resume from September or October depending on the cases of coronavirus. Special sets are erected in a private studio for the shoot of Radhe Shyam. UV Creations are the producers and the film is slated for summer 2020 release. Pooja Hegde is the leading lady.