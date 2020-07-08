Sainiks happy over the release of Law Nestham funds

Jana Sainiks, the followers of Pawan Kalyan party, are overjoyed over the release of funds for ‘Law Nestham’ by the Jaganmohan Reddy government. They are giving all credit for this to their leader. On July 5, Senani wrote a letter to the Chief Minister, saying that the financial assistance was not being released to junior lawyers in recent months. Two days later, all the pending dues for over four months were released by the Government.

Jana Sainiks and advocates expressed their happiness on social media. They thanked Pawan Kalyan. They wished the Government will henceforth release the funds every month without backlog. The Law Nestham was announced on December 3 last year on the occasion of National Lawyers Day. A monthly assistance of Rs. 5,000 was announced for junior lawyers for three years. Initially, support was extended but for the last four months, payments were withheld.

Now, the question is why the YCP Government promptly responded to Pawan demand on lawyers issue. Undeniably, the ruling party was under heavy pressure from multiple and all-round attacks from the TDP and the BJP. Especially, the BJP was stepping up its criticism and decided to hold joint protests along with Jana Sena. In the Sujana Chowdary issue, Jagan Reddy is facing serious embarrassment from the BJP. Amid this, the CM obviously avoided yet another embarrassment and duly cleared all dues under Law Nestham. A timely demand from Pawan has cornered the YCP very badly. Will the CM fulfill other demands of Senani like resolving sand issues, construction workers’ problems, Capital city and so on?