x
Switch to: తెలుగు
EggQuality In Female : Foods To Improve Egg Quality In Female
EggQuality In Female : Foods To Improve Egg Quality In Female
Janhvi Kapoor Spends Wonderful Time with Her Gang
Janhvi Kapoor Spends Wonderful Time with Her Gang
Sonakshi Sinha In Lizard Island
Sonakshi Sinha In Lizard Island
Nayanthara Celebrates Christmas With Kids
Nayanthara Celebrates Christmas With Kids
Alia Bhatt Christmas celebrations with Family
Alia Bhatt Christmas celebrations with Family
Anupama Parameswaran Christmas Celebrations With Family
Anupama Parameswaran Christmas Celebrations With Family
Shobhita Rana In Palm Beach Dubai
Shobhita Rana In Palm Beach Dubai
MaleFertility : Foods That Affect Male Fertility
MaleFertility : Foods That Affect Male Fertility
Kavya Kalyanram Christmas Vibes 2024
Kavya Kalyanram Christmas Vibes 2024
Hansika Motwani Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Hansika Motwani Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Rakul Preet Singh Celebrates jackkybhagnani Birthday
Rakul Preet Singh Celebrates jackkybhagnani Birthday
Krithi Shetty Christmas Vibes 2024
Krithi Shetty Christmas Vibes 2024
Manchu Vishnu Family Celebrates Christmas 2024
Manchu Vishnu Family Celebrates Christmas 2024
Alekhya Taraka Rathna Christmas 2024 Celebrations
Alekhya Taraka Rathna Christmas 2024 Celebrations
PV Sindhu and Venkata Datta Sai Wedding Album
PV Sindhu and Venkata Datta Sai Wedding Album
Kalyani Priyadarshan Abu Dhabi Trip
Kalyani Priyadarshan Abu Dhabi Trip
Raai Laxmi Sea Therapy
Raai Laxmi Sea Therapy
Poonam Bajwa Gorgeous In Green
Poonam Bajwa Gorgeous In Green
Wamiqa Gabbi Looking Hot In Red
Wamiqa Gabbi Looking Hot In Red
Samyuktha Menon Stylish Look
Samyuktha Menon Stylish Look
View all stories
Home > Politics

Manmohan Singh: How PV turned an economist into India’s finest leader

Published on December 27, 2024 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Manmohan Singh: How PV turned an economist into India’s finest leader
image
KTR Gets Interim Relief from High Court
image
Annamalai’s Unique Protest Over Chennai Sexual Assault Case
image
Allu Arjun’s Bail Hearing pushed
image
Amitabh Bachchan says “Don’t Compare Me to Allu Arjun”

Manmohan Singh: How PV turned an economist into India’s finest leader

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has left us but his indelible contribution to India, will live on forever. After guiding India in 1991 during Balance of Payments crisis and leading country into a liberalised era, Manmohan Singh led country for ten years as Prime Minister from 2004 to 14. But the person behind Manmohan Singh’s transformation from an economist bureaucrat to successful politican was former PM PV Narasimha Rao.

When PV Narasimha Rao became Prime Minister in 1991 he chose Manmohan Singh, an apolitical bureaucrat to take up Finance Minister. This was completely out of the box decision which no one has expected. In fact when PV’s team communicated the decision to Manmohan Singh, even he was surprised.

This landmark decision of PV Narasimha Rao, has not just given a completey new direction to Manmohan Singh’s life but also India. When Manmohan Singh took oath as Finance Minister, India’s fiscal deficit was 8.5 percent of GDP and current account deficit was 3.5. And, shockingly country had foreign reserves of just USD 1 billion, sufficient for just 2 weeks imports. To put it simply, Indian was facing full-blown economic crisis.

Manmohan Singh as Finance Minister addressed the Balance of Payment Crisis by pledging the India’s gold reserves as an emergency measure. Later he gave a new direction to the Indian economy with economic reforms. However this was not a smooth journey.

Manmohan Singh had to face opposition from both leaders within Congress and Opposition parties, while implementing economic reforms. It was PV Narasimha Rao who stood firmly by Manmohan Singh and gave him full support to lead reforms.

As Manmohan had served as Chief Economic Advisor (1972-76), Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor (1982-85), Planning Commission Chairman (1985-87), he had extensive knowledge about Indian economy. But knowledge and expertise alone are not needed to make and execute decisions in politics. That too, when it comes to implement reforms in an alliance Government, one needs lot of maneuvering and ironwill. It was PV Narasimha Rao’s acumen and mentoring which led Manmohan Singh to successfully implement economic reforms.

In fact when a sensitive and honest Manmohan Singh offered to resign as Finance Minister during 1992 securities scandal, it was PV Narasimha Rao who prevailed upon him. Thus the unflinching support from PV Narasimha Rao, transformed Manmohan Singh into a visionary Finance Minister who led economic reforms in India, creating permanent place in the history of India. This experience has even helped Manmohan Singh, when he became Prime Minister of India, eventually turning him into one of the finest leaders India has ever seen.

Previous KTR Gets Interim Relief from High Court
else

TRENDING

image
Allu Arjun’s Bail Hearing pushed
image
Amitabh Bachchan says “Don’t Compare Me to Allu Arjun”
image
Big push needed for Daaku Maharaaj

Latest

image
Manmohan Singh: How PV turned an economist into India’s finest leader
image
KTR Gets Interim Relief from High Court
image
Annamalai’s Unique Protest Over Chennai Sexual Assault Case
image
Allu Arjun’s Bail Hearing pushed
image
Amitabh Bachchan says “Don’t Compare Me to Allu Arjun”

Most Read

image
Manmohan Singh: How PV turned an economist into India’s finest leader
image
KTR Gets Interim Relief from High Court
image
Annamalai’s Unique Protest Over Chennai Sexual Assault Case

Related Articles

EggQuality In Female : Foods To Improve Egg Quality In Female Janhvi Kapoor Spends Wonderful Time with Her Gang Sonakshi Sinha In Lizard Island Nayanthara Celebrates Christmas With Kids Alia Bhatt Christmas celebrations with Family Anupama Parameswaran Christmas Celebrations With Family Shobhita Rana In Palm Beach Dubai MaleFertility : Foods That Affect Male Fertility Kavya Kalyanram Christmas Vibes 2024 Hansika Motwani Stuns In Black Netted Dress Rakul Preet Singh Celebrates jackkybhagnani Birthday Krithi Shetty Christmas Vibes 2024 Manchu Vishnu Family Celebrates Christmas 2024 Alekhya Taraka Rathna Christmas 2024 Celebrations PV Sindhu and Venkata Datta Sai Wedding Album Kalyani Priyadarshan Abu Dhabi Trip Raai Laxmi Sea Therapy Poonam Bajwa Gorgeous In Green Wamiqa Gabbi Looking Hot In Red Samyuktha Menon Stylish Look