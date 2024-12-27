Bapu and Ramana Biopic: Will it Happen?

Mahanati is the last best biopic in Telugu cinema. Some of them failed to impress the audience in the recent years. The latest hot topic in Telugu cinema is about the biopic of legendary technicians Bapu and Ramana. Bapu has directed some of the classics of Telugu cinema while Mullapudi Ramana worked on the script and the dialogue version. Their journey together is remarkable and their friendship and bonding is well discussed by yesteryear actors and technicians.

Top dialogue writer Burra Sai Madhav is keen to make the biopic of Bapu and Ramana happen. He spoke about the news during an exclusive interview with Telugu360. He said that he would like to see the biopic of Bapu and Ramana on screen. He also said that Nani and Sharwanand would be the apt choices. Nani would be perfect as Bapu and Sharwanand can play the role of Ramana. Their combo would be magical if it happens. But for now, the project is under discussion stages.