Home > Movie News

Bapu and Ramana Biopic: Will it Happen?

Published on December 27, 2024 by swathy

Smart moves from Sankranthiki Vastunnam Team
Bapu and Ramana Biopic: Will it Happen?
Manmohan Singh: How PV turned an economist into India’s finest leader
KTR Gets Interim Relief from High Court
Annamalai’s Unique Protest Over Chennai Sexual Assault Case

Bapu and Ramana Biopic: Will it Happen?

Mahanati is the last best biopic in Telugu cinema. Some of them failed to impress the audience in the recent years. The latest hot topic in Telugu cinema is about the biopic of legendary technicians Bapu and Ramana. Bapu has directed some of the classics of Telugu cinema while Mullapudi Ramana worked on the script and the dialogue version. Their journey together is remarkable and their friendship and bonding is well discussed by yesteryear actors and technicians.

Top dialogue writer Burra Sai Madhav is keen to make the biopic of Bapu and Ramana happen. He spoke about the news during an exclusive interview with Telugu360. He said that he would like to see the biopic of Bapu and Ramana on screen. He also said that Nani and Sharwanand would be the apt choices. Nani would be perfect as Bapu and Sharwanand can play the role of Ramana. Their combo would be magical if it happens. But for now, the project is under discussion stages.

Next Smart moves from Sankranthiki Vastunnam Team Previous Manmohan Singh: How PV turned an economist into India's finest leader
Smart moves from Sankranthiki Vastunnam Team
Bapu and Ramana Biopic: Will it Happen?
Allu Arjun’s Bail Hearing pushed

Smart moves from Sankranthiki Vastunnam Team
Bapu and Ramana Biopic: Will it Happen?
Manmohan Singh: How PV turned an economist into India’s finest leader
KTR Gets Interim Relief from High Court
Annamalai’s Unique Protest Over Chennai Sexual Assault Case

Manmohan Singh: How PV turned an economist into India’s finest leader
KTR Gets Interim Relief from High Court
Annamalai’s Unique Protest Over Chennai Sexual Assault Case

