Movie News

Smart moves from Sankranthiki Vastunnam Team

Published on December 27, 2024 by swathy

Smart moves from Sankranthiki Vastunnam Team

Victory Venkatesh and Anil Ravipudi are teaming up for the third time with Sankranthiki Vastunnam. The film will face stiff competition during Sankranthi as Ram Charan’s Game Changer and Balakrishna’s Daaku Maharaaj are in the race. The promotional activities and the release content of Sankranthiki Vastunnam is quite impressed that there is so much positive buzz surrounding the film. Both the songs ended up as chartbusters and the film’s director Anil Ravipudi has chosed new creative ways to promote the film.

He revealed that Venkatesh has crooned for a song through an entertaining videobyte and it kept trending. The third song from Sankranthiki Vastunnam will be out tomorrow. The chalked promotional plan too is very impressive. The entire team has decided to spend the next two weeks on promoting the film. If Sankranthiki Vastunnam receives positive buzz, the film would be the first consideration for the family crowds during the Sankranthi holiday season. Sankranthiki Vastunnam features Venkatesh, Aishwarya Rajesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary playing the lead roles. Dil Raju is the producer and Bheems is the music director.

