Two young beauties dominating Telugu Cinema

Several actresses like Pooja Hegde, Tammannaah, Rashi Khanna and others who dominated Telugu cinema are struggling for offers. Sree Leela and Meenakshi Chaudhary are the new young ladies in huge demand and they have their dairies full. 2025 would be a hectic year for Sree Leela and Meenakshi Chaudhary as they have more than half a dozen Telugu movies. Sree Leela is shooting for Ravi Teja’s Mass Jathara and she recently completed the shoot of Nithiin’s Robinhood. She also has Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh scheduled for shoot next year. Sree Leela also has films lined up with Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Akhil Akkineni which will be announced soon.

Meenakshi Chaudhary had three releases recently: Varun Tej’s Matka, Vishwak Sen’s Mechanic Rocky and Dulquer Salmaan’s Lucky Baskhar. She recently signed Anaganaga Oka Raju beside Naveen Polishetty. The shoot resumes soon. She is also the leading lady in Venkatesh’s Sankranthiki Vastunnam that is due for Sankranthi 2025 release. She has given her nod for two new films in Telugu and they will be announced next year. Apart from these, Meenakshi is also signing Tamil movies. The actress too has a packed 2025 and she is considered by several Tollywood filmmakers after Sree Leela.