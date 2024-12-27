x
Switch to: తెలుగు
EggQuality In Female : Foods To Improve Egg Quality In Female
EggQuality In Female : Foods To Improve Egg Quality In Female
Janhvi Kapoor Spends Wonderful Time with Her Gang
Janhvi Kapoor Spends Wonderful Time with Her Gang
Sonakshi Sinha In Lizard Island
Sonakshi Sinha In Lizard Island
Nayanthara Celebrates Christmas With Kids
Nayanthara Celebrates Christmas With Kids
Alia Bhatt Christmas celebrations with Family
Alia Bhatt Christmas celebrations with Family
Anupama Parameswaran Christmas Celebrations With Family
Anupama Parameswaran Christmas Celebrations With Family
Shobhita Rana In Palm Beach Dubai
Shobhita Rana In Palm Beach Dubai
MaleFertility : Foods That Affect Male Fertility
MaleFertility : Foods That Affect Male Fertility
Kavya Kalyanram Christmas Vibes 2024
Kavya Kalyanram Christmas Vibes 2024
Hansika Motwani Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Hansika Motwani Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Rakul Preet Singh Celebrates jackkybhagnani Birthday
Rakul Preet Singh Celebrates jackkybhagnani Birthday
Krithi Shetty Christmas Vibes 2024
Krithi Shetty Christmas Vibes 2024
Manchu Vishnu Family Celebrates Christmas 2024
Manchu Vishnu Family Celebrates Christmas 2024
Alekhya Taraka Rathna Christmas 2024 Celebrations
Alekhya Taraka Rathna Christmas 2024 Celebrations
PV Sindhu and Venkata Datta Sai Wedding Album
PV Sindhu and Venkata Datta Sai Wedding Album
Kalyani Priyadarshan Abu Dhabi Trip
Kalyani Priyadarshan Abu Dhabi Trip
Raai Laxmi Sea Therapy
Raai Laxmi Sea Therapy
Poonam Bajwa Gorgeous In Green
Poonam Bajwa Gorgeous In Green
Wamiqa Gabbi Looking Hot In Red
Wamiqa Gabbi Looking Hot In Red
Samyuktha Menon Stylish Look
Samyuktha Menon Stylish Look
View all stories
Home > Politics

KTR Gets Interim Relief from High Court

Published on December 27, 2024 by swathy

TRENDING

image
KTR Gets Interim Relief from High Court
image
Annamalai’s Unique Protest Over Chennai Sexual Assault Case
image
Allu Arjun’s Bail Hearing pushed
image
Amitabh Bachchan says “Don’t Compare Me to Allu Arjun”
image
Banks to Charge Over 30% Interest on Credit Card Dues

KTR Gets Interim Relief from High Court

ktr

The Telangana High Court has extended protection from arrest for BRS Working President KTR (K.T. Rama Rao) in the Formula E-Car race case until January 31. The decision came during today’s hearing of the quash petition filed by KTR.

During the proceedings, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) submitted its counter petition to the court, requesting the removal of the stay order on KTR’s arrest. However, after hearing arguments from both sides, the High Court bench decided to maintain the protective order and scheduled the next hearing for January 31.

The case centers around allegations related to the Formula E-Car race event in Hyderabad. The court’s interim relief allows KTR to remain free from arrest while the legal proceedings continue. This temporary protection will remain in effect until the end of January, when the court will further examine the matter.

The development marks a significant moment in the ongoing investigation, as the ACB continues its probe into the Formula E-Car race matter. The case has drawn considerable attention in Telangana’s political circles, with various stakeholders closely monitoring the proceedings.

Previous Annamalai’s Unique Protest Over Chennai Sexual Assault Case
else

TRENDING

image
Allu Arjun’s Bail Hearing pushed
image
Amitabh Bachchan says “Don’t Compare Me to Allu Arjun”
image
Big push needed for Daaku Maharaaj

Latest

image
KTR Gets Interim Relief from High Court
image
Annamalai’s Unique Protest Over Chennai Sexual Assault Case
image
Allu Arjun’s Bail Hearing pushed
image
Amitabh Bachchan says “Don’t Compare Me to Allu Arjun”
image
Banks to Charge Over 30% Interest on Credit Card Dues

Most Read

image
KTR Gets Interim Relief from High Court
image
Annamalai’s Unique Protest Over Chennai Sexual Assault Case
image
Banks to Charge Over 30% Interest on Credit Card Dues

Related Articles

EggQuality In Female : Foods To Improve Egg Quality In Female Janhvi Kapoor Spends Wonderful Time with Her Gang Sonakshi Sinha In Lizard Island Nayanthara Celebrates Christmas With Kids Alia Bhatt Christmas celebrations with Family Anupama Parameswaran Christmas Celebrations With Family Shobhita Rana In Palm Beach Dubai MaleFertility : Foods That Affect Male Fertility Kavya Kalyanram Christmas Vibes 2024 Hansika Motwani Stuns In Black Netted Dress Rakul Preet Singh Celebrates jackkybhagnani Birthday Krithi Shetty Christmas Vibes 2024 Manchu Vishnu Family Celebrates Christmas 2024 Alekhya Taraka Rathna Christmas 2024 Celebrations PV Sindhu and Venkata Datta Sai Wedding Album Kalyani Priyadarshan Abu Dhabi Trip Raai Laxmi Sea Therapy Poonam Bajwa Gorgeous In Green Wamiqa Gabbi Looking Hot In Red Samyuktha Menon Stylish Look