KTR Gets Interim Relief from High Court

The Telangana High Court has extended protection from arrest for BRS Working President KTR (K.T. Rama Rao) in the Formula E-Car race case until January 31. The decision came during today’s hearing of the quash petition filed by KTR.

During the proceedings, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) submitted its counter petition to the court, requesting the removal of the stay order on KTR’s arrest. However, after hearing arguments from both sides, the High Court bench decided to maintain the protective order and scheduled the next hearing for January 31.

The case centers around allegations related to the Formula E-Car race event in Hyderabad. The court’s interim relief allows KTR to remain free from arrest while the legal proceedings continue. This temporary protection will remain in effect until the end of January, when the court will further examine the matter.

The development marks a significant moment in the ongoing investigation, as the ACB continues its probe into the Formula E-Car race matter. The case has drawn considerable attention in Telangana’s political circles, with various stakeholders closely monitoring the proceedings.