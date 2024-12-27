x
EggQuality In Female : Foods To Improve Egg Quality In Female
Janhvi Kapoor Spends Wonderful Time with Her Gang
Sonakshi Sinha In Lizard Island
Nayanthara Celebrates Christmas With Kids
Alia Bhatt Christmas celebrations with Family
Anupama Parameswaran Christmas Celebrations With Family
Shobhita Rana In Palm Beach Dubai
MaleFertility : Foods That Affect Male Fertility
Kavya Kalyanram Christmas Vibes 2024
Hansika Motwani Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Rakul Preet Singh Celebrates jackkybhagnani Birthday
Krithi Shetty Christmas Vibes 2024
Manchu Vishnu Family Celebrates Christmas 2024
Alekhya Taraka Rathna Christmas 2024 Celebrations
PV Sindhu and Venkata Datta Sai Wedding Album
Kalyani Priyadarshan Abu Dhabi Trip
Raai Laxmi Sea Therapy
Poonam Bajwa Gorgeous In Green
Wamiqa Gabbi Looking Hot In Red
Samyuktha Menon Stylish Look
Annamalai’s Unique Protest Over Chennai Sexual Assault Case

Published on December 27, 2024 by swathy

Annamalai’s Unique Protest Over Chennai Sexual Assault Case

BJP leader Annamalai protest

In an unusual form of protest, BJP leader Annamalai staged a dramatic demonstration outside his Coimbatore residence regarding the recent sexual assault case at Anna University in Chennai. The politician, dressed in a green veshti and going shirtless, publicly whipped himself in what he described as an act of “atonement.”

The protest centered around a disturbing incident that occurred on December 23 at Anna University’s campus, where a student was allegedly sexually assaulted and her male friend was attacked. The accused in the case has been identified as Gnanasekaran.

Annamalai criticized the DMK government’s handling of the case, with supporters holding placards demanding justice. In a bold statement, he announced he would walk barefoot until the DMK government loses power, claiming his actions reflect Tamil cultural traditions of self-punishment in pursuit of justice.

The demonstration attracted significant attention, with BJP supporters gathering to show solidarity. However, the protest itself has sparked debate, with some questioning its effectiveness and authenticity.

Social Media Response:

As mentioned, some social media users have questioned the authenticity of the protest, with comments circulating about the nature of the whip used, suggesting it may have been made of cotton rather than being a more severe implement.

