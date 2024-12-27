Annamalai’s Unique Protest Over Chennai Sexual Assault Case

In an unusual form of protest, BJP leader Annamalai staged a dramatic demonstration outside his Coimbatore residence regarding the recent sexual assault case at Anna University in Chennai. The politician, dressed in a green veshti and going shirtless, publicly whipped himself in what he described as an act of “atonement.”

The protest centered around a disturbing incident that occurred on December 23 at Anna University’s campus, where a student was allegedly sexually assaulted and her male friend was attacked. The accused in the case has been identified as Gnanasekaran.

Annamalai criticized the DMK government’s handling of the case, with supporters holding placards demanding justice. In a bold statement, he announced he would walk barefoot until the DMK government loses power, claiming his actions reflect Tamil cultural traditions of self-punishment in pursuit of justice.

The demonstration attracted significant attention, with BJP supporters gathering to show solidarity. However, the protest itself has sparked debate, with some questioning its effectiveness and authenticity.

Social Media Response:

As mentioned, some social media users have questioned the authenticity of the protest, with comments circulating about the nature of the whip used, suggesting it may have been made of cotton rather than being a more severe implement.