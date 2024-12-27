Allu Arjun’s Bail Hearing pushed

Allu Arjun has been named as A11 in the Sandhya theatre stampede case that killed a woman named Revathi. While the Nampally court has rejected the bail petition, the Telangana High Court granted bail but the top court asked to get the regular bail from the Nampally court. The bail petition hearing has been pushed to Monday and Allu Arjun’s lawyers have requested the court for Allu Arjun’s virtual hearing. The Nampally court asked the Chikkadpally cops to file a counter before the next hearing. Allu Arjun will appear before the justice virtually if the permission is granted.

The case turned out to be a sensation after Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy responded about it in the state Assembly. The team of Pushpa 2: The Rule has donated Rs 2 crores for the family of Revanthi. Her son Sree Tej was injured in the stampede and he is in recovery mode. Allu Aravind has met him twice in the hospital recently and he is personally monitoring his health. More updates awaited.