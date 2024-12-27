x
Switch to: తెలుగు
EggQuality In Female : Foods To Improve Egg Quality In Female
EggQuality In Female : Foods To Improve Egg Quality In Female
Janhvi Kapoor Spends Wonderful Time with Her Gang
Janhvi Kapoor Spends Wonderful Time with Her Gang
Sonakshi Sinha In Lizard Island
Sonakshi Sinha In Lizard Island
Nayanthara Celebrates Christmas With Kids
Nayanthara Celebrates Christmas With Kids
Alia Bhatt Christmas celebrations with Family
Alia Bhatt Christmas celebrations with Family
Anupama Parameswaran Christmas Celebrations With Family
Anupama Parameswaran Christmas Celebrations With Family
Shobhita Rana In Palm Beach Dubai
Shobhita Rana In Palm Beach Dubai
MaleFertility : Foods That Affect Male Fertility
MaleFertility : Foods That Affect Male Fertility
Kavya Kalyanram Christmas Vibes 2024
Kavya Kalyanram Christmas Vibes 2024
Hansika Motwani Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Hansika Motwani Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Rakul Preet Singh Celebrates jackkybhagnani Birthday
Rakul Preet Singh Celebrates jackkybhagnani Birthday
Krithi Shetty Christmas Vibes 2024
Krithi Shetty Christmas Vibes 2024
Manchu Vishnu Family Celebrates Christmas 2024
Manchu Vishnu Family Celebrates Christmas 2024
Alekhya Taraka Rathna Christmas 2024 Celebrations
Alekhya Taraka Rathna Christmas 2024 Celebrations
PV Sindhu and Venkata Datta Sai Wedding Album
PV Sindhu and Venkata Datta Sai Wedding Album
Kalyani Priyadarshan Abu Dhabi Trip
Kalyani Priyadarshan Abu Dhabi Trip
Raai Laxmi Sea Therapy
Raai Laxmi Sea Therapy
Poonam Bajwa Gorgeous In Green
Poonam Bajwa Gorgeous In Green
Wamiqa Gabbi Looking Hot In Red
Wamiqa Gabbi Looking Hot In Red
Samyuktha Menon Stylish Look
Samyuktha Menon Stylish Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Allu Arjun’s Bail Hearing pushed

Published on December 27, 2024 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Manmohan Singh: How PV turned an economist into India’s finest leader
image
KTR Gets Interim Relief from High Court
image
Annamalai’s Unique Protest Over Chennai Sexual Assault Case
image
Allu Arjun’s Bail Hearing pushed
image
Amitabh Bachchan says “Don’t Compare Me to Allu Arjun”

Allu Arjun’s Bail Hearing pushed

Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun has been named as A11 in the Sandhya theatre stampede case that killed a woman named Revathi. While the Nampally court has rejected the bail petition, the Telangana High Court granted bail but the top court asked to get the regular bail from the Nampally court. The bail petition hearing has been pushed to Monday and Allu Arjun’s lawyers have requested the court for Allu Arjun’s virtual hearing. The Nampally court asked the Chikkadpally cops to file a counter before the next hearing. Allu Arjun will appear before the justice virtually if the permission is granted.

The case turned out to be a sensation after Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy responded about it in the state Assembly. The team of Pushpa 2: The Rule has donated Rs 2 crores for the family of Revanthi. Her son Sree Tej was injured in the stampede and he is in recovery mode. Allu Aravind has met him twice in the hospital recently and he is personally monitoring his health. More updates awaited.

Next Annamalai’s Unique Protest Over Chennai Sexual Assault Case Previous Amitabh Bachchan says “Don’t Compare Me to Allu Arjun”
else

TRENDING

image
Allu Arjun’s Bail Hearing pushed
image
Amitabh Bachchan says “Don’t Compare Me to Allu Arjun”
image
Big push needed for Daaku Maharaaj

Latest

image
Manmohan Singh: How PV turned an economist into India’s finest leader
image
KTR Gets Interim Relief from High Court
image
Annamalai’s Unique Protest Over Chennai Sexual Assault Case
image
Allu Arjun’s Bail Hearing pushed
image
Amitabh Bachchan says “Don’t Compare Me to Allu Arjun”

Most Read

image
Manmohan Singh: How PV turned an economist into India’s finest leader
image
KTR Gets Interim Relief from High Court
image
Annamalai’s Unique Protest Over Chennai Sexual Assault Case

Related Articles

EggQuality In Female : Foods To Improve Egg Quality In Female Janhvi Kapoor Spends Wonderful Time with Her Gang Sonakshi Sinha In Lizard Island Nayanthara Celebrates Christmas With Kids Alia Bhatt Christmas celebrations with Family Anupama Parameswaran Christmas Celebrations With Family Shobhita Rana In Palm Beach Dubai MaleFertility : Foods That Affect Male Fertility Kavya Kalyanram Christmas Vibes 2024 Hansika Motwani Stuns In Black Netted Dress Rakul Preet Singh Celebrates jackkybhagnani Birthday Krithi Shetty Christmas Vibes 2024 Manchu Vishnu Family Celebrates Christmas 2024 Alekhya Taraka Rathna Christmas 2024 Celebrations PV Sindhu and Venkata Datta Sai Wedding Album Kalyani Priyadarshan Abu Dhabi Trip Raai Laxmi Sea Therapy Poonam Bajwa Gorgeous In Green Wamiqa Gabbi Looking Hot In Red Samyuktha Menon Stylish Look