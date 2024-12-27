Amitabh Bachchan says “Don’t Compare Me to Allu Arjun”

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan recently shared kind words about Telugu superstar Allu Arjun during an episode of his popular quiz show “Kaun Banega Crorepati” (KBC). During the 16th season of KBC, a contestant from Kolkata mentioned being a fan of both Amitabh Bachchan and Allu Arjun. Responding to this, Bachchan said, “Allu Arjun truly deserves all his success. I am also a big fan of his work. His recent movie ‘Pushpa2: The Rule’ is very successful. If you haven’t watched it yet, you should. He’s an incredibly talented actor. Please don’t compare me to him.”

The contestant noted similarities in both actors’ mannerisms in certain scenes. She expressed joy at meeting Bachchan and hoped to meet Allu Arjun someday. Recently, during “Pushpa 2” promotions in Mumbai, Allu Arjun shared his admiration for Amitabh Bachchan. He mentioned growing up watching Bachchan’s movies and considering him an inspiration for many actors in the industry. After seeing Allu Arjun’s interview, Amitabh Bachchan shared the video on social media, expressing his admiration for Arjun’s work and wishing him continued success. Allu Arjun responded by calling Bachchan his “superhero” and thanked him for the appreciation.