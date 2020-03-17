Marital Status no longer defines Desirability says, Samantha

Samantha Akkineni is leading the list of the ‘Hyderabad Times Most Desirable Woman’ for the year 2019. The actress and her star husband Chaitanya Akkineni are left in wow when they came to know about this. Samantha says that she feels great for getting the honor but she wondered why it took so long. In an exclusive interview with Times of India, Samantha said “I am pleasantly surprised to know that the marital status of a woman no longer defines her desirability”.

“I did not put many hopes on my career post marriage because of the examples of actresses I have seen. I am happy that I could change the trend. My family has been extremely supportive. Anything in life is about taking the first step. I was badly trolled for wearing revealing clothes after the wedding. It was terrible but things changed slowly. People should realize that clothes don’t define your character and they are just an expression” says the top actress.

“I became stronger after marriage and confidence is a game-changer. I have seen a drastic change in how society looks about women. Hard work and honesty can make you desirable. I do not consciously work to look hot. I follow a strict diet and workout on a regular basis. Women are like wine who get better by age. I used to look like a Christmas tree for public events during my early days. I have learned all these with experience” signed off Samantha.