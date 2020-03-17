What’s next for Anushka?

Anushka Shetty is all set with Nishabdham, an action thriller that is gearing up for release soon. The actress is struggling to lose weight and return back fit. Anushka is rushed with several interesting offers but she is yet to take up her next project. She was impressed with a script narrated by a debutant recently and is expected to take a call at the earliest on the same. During the promotional event of Nishabdham, Anushka made it clear that she would continue doing films.

After Trisha’s exit, the makers of Acharya also considered Anushka as one of the options for the heroine’s role. Kajal is in talks and the makers are in plans to approach Anushka if Kajal rejects the offer. UV Creations who share a close bonding with Anushka are in talks with the top actress for one more project. The actress is expected to make an official announcement about her next after the release of Nishabdham which is slated for summer release.