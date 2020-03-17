Can YCP get Nimmagadda shunted out ?

YCP top leaders are making all-out efforts to get State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar removed from his office with immediate effect. At the orders of CM Jagan, MP Vijayasai Reddy started using all their party’s lobbying powers in Delhi for this purpose. But, political circles say that it is not that easy for Jagan to remove Nimmagadda at this stage. The BJP top leaders in Delhi would have considered YCP demand by now if Nimmagadda has indeed got the SEC post with the blessings of Chandrababu Naidu.

Rumour is that Nimmagadda got the SEC appointment thanks to his former boss and ex Governor ESL Narasimhan. He had worked under Narasimhan for many years. It is very well-known that Narasimhan is still having strong contacts with the senior leaders and officials in the national capital. Latest information is that the Centre is also not totally ignoring Jagan-Vijayasai because of YCP Rajya Sabha seat to Reliance Natwani. Now, the Centre is considering to get local polls conducted without much delay as per Jagan request. But, it may also be doubtful if corona effect becomes serious.