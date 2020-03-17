Tollywood sitting at home: Missing Work

All the young and top actors of Telugu cinema are busy with back to back projects. With the coronavirus scare, all the shoots are stalled and with several travel restrictions imposed, all the Tollywood actors are restricted to their homes. Most of the actors are spending quality time with their families and are enjoying the much-needed break.

Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Nagarjuna, Venkatesh, Balakrishna, NTR, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Nani, Varun Tej, Vijay Devarakonda, Naga Chaitanya, Sai Dharam Tej returned back home. Mahesh is away from the shoot and is already on a break. Sharwanand recently returned back from his US holiday. All the other actors are now away from work and are utilizing the break. A clarity on the shoots is expected in a week as per the impact of coronavirus. If the situations continue to be the same, the shoots may be delayed for a few more weeks.

Meanwhile, the educational institutions, theatres, shopping malls across the country will remain shut until the end of this month.