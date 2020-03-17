Sukumar utilizing coronavirus break

After the super success of Rangasthalam, Sukumar is all set to direct Allu Arjun in his next. The film is set in the Chittoor backdrop and a major portion of the film will be shot in thick forests. Sukumar and his team spent a month in Kerala and finalized some exclusive locations for the film’s shoot. Even a trial shoot was conducted for the film. With the coronavirus scare, the government of Kerala rejected all the permissions for the film shoots.

The shoot of the film is delayed as of now. Sukumar and his team are scouting locations in East Godavari for the film’s shoot. He is busy hunting for the locations in Rampachodavaram and Maredumilli forests. If things turn normal, Sukumar is in plans to shoot some of the episodes in East Godavari for the film. A huge action episode will be shot in Thailand in the coming months. Rashmika is the leading lady and Jagapathi Babu, Vijay Sethupathi will be playing other crucial roles.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, this untitled film is aimed for Dasara release.