Prabhas’ personal care for his next

After the super success of Baahubali, Prabhas featured in Saaho and the film ended up as a disappointment in many ways. The music did not appeal to many though a couple of songs made some noise across the Bollywood circles. Prabhas is now taking personal care on the music of his next film which is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. Bollywood ace composer Amit Trivedi is composing the music for this periodic film.

The film has ample scope for music and Prabhas is said to have spent enough time finalizing the tunes recently. The shoot of the film is happening at a brisk pace in Georgia and some important episodes on Prabhas, Pooja Hegde are canned. The film’s director Radha Krishna Kumar said that most of the film’s shoot is already completed. The makers are in plans to release the first look and announce the title for Ugadi. This big-budget film is slated for Dasara release this year.