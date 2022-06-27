Maruthi about the failure of Manchi Rojulochaie

Talented writer and director Maruthi is known to complete films on quick schedules without missing the quality. None of his films missed the budget limitations and are completed on time. During the pandemic time, Maruthi directed a small film titled Manchi Rojulochaie. Santosh Shoban and Mehreen played the lead roles. Manchi Rojulochaie has been declared as a disaster. The film was made on a strict budget of Rs 3 crores. Maruthi responded about the film’s failure.

“We completed the film on a budget of Rs 3 crores and Manchi Rojulochaie gave employment to 200 people during the pandemic time. The film made a business of Rs 12 crores which means the film is a super hit. The film made thrice the investment” told Maruthi and he supported about his flop film. This did not have an impact on Maruthi’s career. The director is done with the shoot of Pakka Commercial and the film releases this Friday. He is all set to direct Prabhas in his next and he has a film with Megastar Chiranjeevi lined up.