Naidu says Jagan has no moral right to sell Amaravati lands

TDP president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday accused the Jagan Reddy Government of punishing the people with ‘ulterior welfare cuts’ on one side and ‘unbearable tax burdens’ on the other.

Naidu asked whether the YSRCP Government had any moral right to sell lands in Amaravati when it did not make any effort to construct the Capital City for the State.

Addressing the party strategy committee at the party office in Mangalagiri, the TDP chief said that the ruling YSRCP could not increase its vote share in Atmakur by-poll though it had distributed lots of money. In the last three years, the Jagan Government had only betrayed people in the name of welfare programmes and set arbitrary conditions only to reduce the number of beneficiaries.

Naidu said Amma Vodi beneficiaries came down by over 52,000. In an inhuman way, the single woman pension was cut for lakhs of beneficiaries by increasing eligibility age to 50 years. New taxes were increased from garbage to every possible thing. Unbearable taxes broke the backs of the common public.

Chandrababu Naidu slammed the Jagan rule for not laying a single brick for Capital City construction. How could this YCP Government put up Amaravati lands for sale at Rs. 10 Cr per acre when it described Capital City as a ‘smasanam’ (cremation ground)?

The TDP chief strongly objected to the YCP rule not making any effort in the past three years to complete the buildings meant for the Government employees in Amaravati area. It was wrong now to give these buildings to private institutions for hire.

Naidu asked the YSRCP leaders to explain why their party could not increase its votes in the latest by-election in Atmakur though the main opposition party was not in the contest. This was only because of the severe anti-Government sentiment against the YSRCP.

Chandrababu Naidu said that when compared to the previous election, the YSRCP could not get even a minimum of 10,000 votes more in the Atmakur by-election. The ruling party distributed cash and the main opposition was not in the contest, but there was no increase in vote share.

The TDP strategy panel had discussed several other issues and blamed the YCP rule for the death of over 19 failed students in the 10th exams. Jagan Reddy’s own liquor brands were taking a heavy toll on the lives of poor people. The CM did not fulfil his promise to give increase Dulhan benefit to Muslim girls from Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 1 Lakh.