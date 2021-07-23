Maruthi super confident on Manchi Rojulochaie

Talented writer and director Maruthi has done ample number of films. He is known to complete films on a planned budget with quality output. Maruthi scored many super hits but he could not get an opportunity to direct stars of Telugu cinema. He is working for Gopichand’s Pakka Commercial and the film is half done with the shoot. The second wave of coronavirus brought an unexpected break for the shoot. Maruthi utilized the break and he penned the script of a small film which is titled Manchi Rojulochaie. Maruthi even completed the shoot of the film and kept the news under wraps.

The first look of Manchi Rojulochaie featuring Santosh Shoban and Mehreen is out now. Maruthi seems to be super confident on the film and he is all set for the release of the project. Having a film like Pakka Commercial ahead, releasing a small film like Manchi Rojulochaie is like a risk as the film’s result will have an impact on his next. But Maruthi seems to be pretty confident on the output of Manchi Rojulochaie. He is the only director in the recent times who completed two projects in a small time. Manchi Rojulochaie theatrical release date will be announced soon. Gopichand’s Pakka Commercial will release in theatres next year.