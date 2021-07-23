TRS own media ignores KTR’s request on birthday!

KTR has been repeatedly requesting TRS leaders and cadre for the last three days not to waste money on issuing advertisements in media to greet him on his birthday or put up hoardings, flexies or waste money on flowers, bouquets etc.

KTR requested them to instead use that money to help poor and needy.

But TRS own media Namasthe Telangana and Telangana Today newspapers ignored KTR’s request and carried full page advertisements wishing happy birthday issued by few TRS leaders and ministers, today itself, a day in advance. The ads say one day to go for KTR’s birthday.

Why did TRS media accept those advertisements in the first place? They would have rejected and set an example for others and asked those who issued advertisements to spend that money to help poor as desired by KTR.

Seeing these ads in TRS own media a day in advance, will not other TRS leaders compete with each other in issuing ads in all newspapers tomorrow on the occasion of KTR’s birthday?

KTR today made another request to party leaders and cadre not to come to Hyderabad tomorrow to wish him but instead help people in their respective districts affected by heavy rains during the past three days. Will they listen to KTR at least now?