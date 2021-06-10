Maruthi’s web film: Deals Closed

Maruthi is one director who can complete a film on a strict budget without compromising on quality. Top production house UV Creations produced a small web-based film Ek Mini Katha recently. The film was made on a budget of Rs 2.5 crores and Amazon Prime picked up the film for Rs 9 crores. UV Creations now joined hands with Maruthi for a similar attempt and the shoot of the film is happening in Aluminium Factory currently. Santosh Shobhan and Mehreen are the lead actors in the project which will be completed in just 30 days.

As per the news we hear, the web-based film is made on a strict budget of Rs 2 crores. Telugu digital platform Aha picked up the rights of the film for Rs 6 crores and the deal is closed even before the shoot commenced. Maruthi and UV Creations will share the profits equally which means Maruthi will take Rs 2 crores home for his work for 30 days. Maruthi will resume the shoot of Gopichand’s Pakka Commercial once he is done with the shoot of this web-based project.