KTR sets example for other ministers, but no takers!

TRS working president and IT, industries minister KT Rama Rao is setting a good example for his colleagues in the cabinet to emulate.

KTR is the only minister in KCR’s cabinet who is releasing the progress report of his departments every year without fail.

Though the corona outbreak has disturbed normal activities in all the departments since March last year, it did not deter KTR from releasing progress reports even during Covid times

KTR who holds the portfolio of IT and industries department on Thursday held a press conference in Hyderabad to release progress reports of his departments for 2020-21 financial year and disclose future plans for current financial year 2021-22.

KTR said the employment in IT sector has doubled in the last seven years since the formation of Telangana state in 2014.

When Telangana state was formed in June 2014, the number of employees working in IT sector were 3.23 lakh but now this number has doubled to 6.28 lakh, which is more than the national average.

KTR said the IT and ITeS sectors in Telangana were providing indirect employment to over 20 lakh people.

Though KTR is doing this for the last seven years, unfortunately, it did not inspire any of his colleagues in the cabinet to release annual progress reports.

KTR said no one asked him to release the reports or any opposition party demanded to do it but he was doing this on his own for the last seven years to maintain transparency on the working of his departments.