Only 3 of 30 TDP corporators attend party meet

A rebellion of sorts is brewing in Visakhapatnam urban TDP. Several of the winning corporators of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation are now playing truant. They are skipping the party meets and are defying the party’s diktats.

Recently when a meeting of the party corporators was held in Vizag, only three of the 30 corporators attended, while all others gave the meeting a miss. The corporators of the party are said to be looking sideways. Several corporators are reportedly in direct touch with the YSRCP leaders and are even planning to defect en masse. Some corporators have plainly told the TDP bosses that they would not oppose the YSRCP for opposition’s sake. They said that their opposition or cooperation would be based on issues.

Even otherwise, the TDP is almost orphaned in Visakhapatnam urban. The party has four MLAs from Urban areas. Of them, Vasupalli Ganesh has already joined the YSRCP. Another MLA Gana Babu is keeping a safe distance from the TDP leadership. As for Ganta Srinivasa Rao, no one knows if he is in the TDP or not. Even the party seems to have given up on him. Only Velagapudi Ramakrishna is actively involved in party affairs. Former MLA Palla Reddy is now made the incharge of the party.

Ever since Reddy became the party incharge, he has been reportedly asking the party corporators to do everything possible to obstruct the YSRCP. But, several corporators feel that they should first focus on the development of their divisions. So, many corporators are now said to be skipping the meetings.