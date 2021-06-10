Are Jagan’s friends worse than his enemies?

Seems some of YS Jagan’s best supporters are bent on ruining his image and YS Jagan is not worried about it at all. Ministers, MLAs and ordinary workers alike are doing everything they can to tarnish his image.

Take for instance the demolition of the school for the hearing and speech impaired. This school was on a land leased by the Greater Vizag Municipal Corporation (GVMC). Around 180 students are studying in this school. There is lot of goodwill for the work the school is doing in the locality.

Recently, the GVMC suddenly demolished the school claiming that the social activist running the school had built some unauthorised constructions. A notice could have been served or arrangements could have been made to relocate the school, but the GVMC officials simply razed the school to ground. This has actually proved counterproductive.

Similarly, on the Anandaiah ayurvedic medicine issue too, the YSRCP MLAs and leaders have completely taken over the medicine distribution. The pics of YSRCP leaders are flooding every place. In the whole process, Anandaiah’s photo is missing. He has been pushed to the background. This again is earning bad publicity for the YSRCP and for YS Jagan.

In another similar incident, Minister Mekapati Gowtham Reddy claimed that Rs 30000 crore worth of investments have come to AP after Jagan became the CM. The list he furnished to support his claim included all the investments that came during Chandrababu Naidu regime. Many of them like Kia Motors have already started production.

With such friends, does Jagan need enemies?