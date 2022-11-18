Masooda Movie Review : A frightening one with mindless violence !

Masooda Movie Review

TELUGU360 RATING : 2.5/5

Masooda is one small film that caught everyone’s attention with the teaser and trailer. Masooda is a horror thriller and Sangeetha, Thiruveer, Kavya Kalyanram, Subhalekha Sudhakar and Surabhi Prabhavathi played the lead roles. Sai Kiran Y is making his directorial debut and Rahul Yadav Nakka’s Swadharm Entertainment Pvt. Ltd bankrolled the project. Prashanth R Vihari is the music director for Masooda. The film is heading for a theatrical release today and here is the complete review of Masooda.

Story:

A teenage girl Nazia ( Bandhavi Sridhar) lives with her mother Neelam ( Sangitha) and Software engineer Gopi (Thiruveer) is their neighbor in the apartment. Neelam notices a sudden change in Nazia’s behavior and seeks Gopi’s help. They suspect Nazia is being possessed by a demon, consult tantrik babas. Rest of the film is about peeru baba finding the backstory of Masoodabi and how she is related to the protagonists.

Analysis:

Masooda film doesn’t take much time to set the audience mood. Introduction scene itself intriguing and gore. The shot making is noticeably different in initial 15 minutes. Once the flashback completes, the story of the movie shifts to Hyderabad. Gopi’s love track is boring and makes the proceedings slow. As the intermission time approaches the screams and suspense levels go up. A short duration first half is pretty normal. The second half is packed with blood, violence and loud screams. The backstory of Masoodabi is spine chilling but overdone. Horror genre appeals more to the audience if the story is engaging. Masooda film offers fear factor but misses on delivering engaging story. The flat narration is another negative aspect, no surprise elements in the film. Director relies on generating fear by loud audio design than the strong script. The second half is very lengthy and overwhelming. Satyam Rajesh and Subhalekha Sudhakar are huge miscasting.

Director Sai Kiran appears over tried in this genre. Nagesh Banell’s Cinematography stands out of all technical departments. Prashanth R Vihari’s music is simple, background score is very good. Production values are excellent.

Performances:

Thiruveer and Kavya Kalyanram are the lead roles. Thiruveer is a perfect fit for the role, Kavya is not so. Yesteryear heroine Sangeetha, Bandhavi Sridhar as her daughter Nazia play other two main characters of the film.As a helpless mother and daughter duo they performed well. The supporting cast in the movie includes Subhalekha Sudhakar, Satyam Rajesh, Satya Prakash.

Positives :

Technical departments

Muslims backdrop offers different from routine

Negatives :

Very lengthy second half

Excessive violence

Too loud scenes

Verdict:

‘Masooda’ is a frightening Horror film with a different backdrop. But it is terribly loud and lengthy. Only the horror genre hardcore audience can give it a try because this film is extremely violent, terribly blood-soaked. The horror characters scream at highest allowed decibels through out the film.

