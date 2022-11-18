Puri and Charmme questioned about Foreign Funds

Sensational director Puri Jagannadh has been facing the heat of Liger and he was badly criticized after the film’s release. He was back in news recently after the distributors threatened him. His voice tape went viral in no time and Puri even issued an official statement about the same. The top director is now drilled by the investigation agency Enforcement Directorate. Puri and Charmme were questioned for 11 hours in Hyderabad yesterday and they are asked to be available for the investigation. The questioning went around the foreign funds and the investments made in the film.

American boxer Mike Tyson was paid a bomb for the film and the officials questioned about how Puri managed to pool international funds and he was questioned about the transactions. For now, Puri is yet to repay to his buyers and the officials are even investigating about the recent transactions of Puri Jagannadh and Charmme. There are strong speculations that Puri received investments from politicians. The investigation in this case will take some more time and no conclusions are made. The lead actor Vijay Deverakonda who was promised profits in the film was not paid much after the release of Liger.