Vijay Deverakonda pledges to donate his Organs

Tollywood young actor Vijay Deverakonda tasted a huge debacle with Liger and he is yet to resume the shoot of his next film Kushi directed by Shiva Nirvana. The Liger actor pledged to donate his organs after his death. He made a statement at a recent event that took place in Hyderabad. Vijay Deverakonda along with his mother Madhavi pledged to donate their organs. He said that the organ donation is slowly getting popular in the Asian countries and the promise can save lives.

“Me and my mother decided to donate our organs. I request every one to take up the move which would help some at the right time. A number of surgeries take place only because of the organs. I don’t want to see wasting my organs. If they are good, my organs will be donated. We have registered and taken up the oath” told Vijay Deverakonda. The actor is keen to bounce back with his next film Kushi, a romantic entertainer directed by Shiva Nirvana. The film’s shoot is kept on hold as Samantha is away from work. Vijay Deverakonda is in talks for a couple of pan-Indian projects that will be announced soon.