Ajay Bhupathi’s next film is Mangalavaram

Ajay Bhupathi shot fame with RX 100 and the film will remain as a cult classic in Telugu cinema. His second attempt Maha Samudram was a box-office debacle and Ajay Bhupathi is now ready with his third attempt. With all the stars occupied with back-to-back films, Ajay Bhupathi is not in a mood to wait and he is all set for his third directorial. This interesting attempt is titled Mangalavaram and will be made in a village backdrop. The film also has a horror back-drop and has enough entertainment loaded. Mangalavaram is a women-centric attempt and the lead actress will be announced very soon.

There are also reports that Ajay Bhupathi himself will bankroll this project in association with his close friends. The crew members are being finalized and the shoot of the film will commence during the end of this year. Ajay Bhupathi is keen to complete the shoot in quick schedules and release the film in summer 2023. All the details about the film will be announced officially very soon.