Meet Cute Trailer: All about Pure Relationships

Natural Star Nani backed a small attempt Meet Cute after he loved the script narrated by his sister Deepthi Ghanta. The film was made on a strict budget and was aimed for a theatrical release initially. But the makers are now in plans to release Meet Cute through Sony Liv. Satyaraj, Rohini, Ashwin Kumar, Varsha Bollamma, Shiva Kandukuri, Adah Sharma, Ruhani Sharma, Aakanskha Singh, Surekha Vani and others played the lead roles. The trailer of Meet Cute is out and it is a narration about pure relationships in this modern world. Meet Cute sounds like an interesting attempt that could be a watchable one only on OTTs.

The intentions are pure and Deepthi Ghanta spends ample time as there are lot of stories told. The production values, cinematography work, art work, background score and the music are matching the mood of the story. Nani comes up with one more interesting attempt and this time it would be more special as his sister is having the Director’s cap. Nani lent his voice for Meet Cute which will be available for streaming on Sony Liv from November 25th.