Massive CG work for Bimbisara

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram-starrer epic movie ‘Bimbisara’ is gearing up for its grand release on August 5. The makers of the movie, now busy promoting this mythology-based drama. Everyone was intrigued by the recently released trailers and songs, but the extravagant sets and VFX work in the trailer really caught everyone’s attention.

The film contains over 2460 CG shots in total. Major VFX work was completed by Kalyan Ram’s VFX company Advitha, and additional work was completed by a few other companies in Chennai and Mumbai. Additionally, Iranian VFX artists from abroad joined the group to create an epic. A total of 200+ VFX artists worked tirelessly to provide the audience with the visual treat.

The majestic sets that displayed the Trigarthala empire in a powerful way required a lot of work from the team in addition to the VFX. Kalyan Ram is sure that this movie will provide moviegoers with yet another visual extravaganza.

Backed by Hari Krishna K under the banner of N. T. R. Arts, Bimbisara also stars Catherine Tresa, Samyuktha Menon, and Warina Hussain in key roles. This period drama is scheduled to release on 5 August this year. The dialogues of the film have been provided by Vasudev Muneppagari.

Now coming to the technical crew, Chota K. Naidu is the cinematographer of the flick and Tammi Raju is the editor. M. M. Keeravani has scored the background music for the venture. Chirrantan Bhatt scored the music.